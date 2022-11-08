Sitting down with Hollister Police Sergeant Chad Swanson one can easily see years of discipline and service in his demeanor.
Sergeant isn’t a new title for Swanson who served in the Third Brigade First Infantry as a Sergeant Combat Medic in Afghanistan. Swanson said as a combat medic, he was a soldier first and medic when the need arose.
“I was a combat medic in the United States Army and I was a sergeant. It’s called a noncommissioned officer. Basically there are several grades of sergeant in the United States Army. But any type of Sergeant is a leadership role. They have responsibility for a number of individuals. I was attached to an infantry unit; the First Infantry Division,’ Swanson said. “There’s a pretty common misconception about combat medics from World War II that they wear a white armband with a Red Cross and all that and that’s not even close to the case. You carry the same weaponry and you do the same stuff as the infantry. Basically, your job is to be an infantryman until someone gets hurt. Then you work on them and then go back to being an infantryman and do everything you can to look like an infantryman and not like a medic because if you look special, you are special, and special people get shot.”
Swanson said medics get the same training as any infantryman, but with extra weeks to be able to serve, not only their country, but their unit in the most dire of situations.
“I spent the majority of my time in the military with the infantry, so the majority of the things I was learning were weapon systems. You know, everything from 240 machine guns to Mark 19, grenade launcher, and stuff like that,” Swanson said. “We also learned room clearing and tactics, which is very different from law enforcement in the way that the military conducts operations. Obviously. But combat medic school is not a joke at all. You show up and it’s almost like starting basic training over again.
“You have drill sergeants, they’re yelling and screaming, they’re doing their thing. This time, you’re having to apply fine motor skills like starting an IV under pressure. One of the things they would do is flip the lights at 1:30 in the morning, throw a trash can down the middle of the barracks and you had 45 seconds to roll out of bed to start an IV on your bunkmate from a dead sleep. Because in reality, if a mortar lands you know, or somebody near you you never know when it will hit. They also have a very, very strict academic policy in addition to the physical aspect of the training. You’re gonna get up every morning, you’re going to run. You’re going to do the physical side of the combat medic job, but you also have to do the academic side. You must learn all the medic stuff and there was no failing twice. The way they operate, each week they have two tests or at least when I went through they had two tests. Normally on a Wednesday and a Friday, over the subject material from that week. You fail your test, they will bring you back the next morning at 5 a.m. to take it again. You fail it again. You’re gone. That’s it, you’re done. You’re finished because they just want the best of the best! I mean, it’s an important job saving lives of the people who are serving this country.”
After his training was complete Swanson was deployed to Afghanistan, where he said his training helped him to be able to save some of those he served with.
“One of the one of the proudest accomplishments I have ever achieved was that I have been called ‘Doc’,” Swanson said. “In the army and in the Marine Corps, and any branch of the military when you’re in a combat unit, if the medic is trusted by the members of that unit, then they’re addressed as ‘Doc’. There’s no test you can take, there’s no amount of money you can pay you either earn the title or you don’t. The military is very obviously very disciplined. So typically for a Sergeant, they would be addressed as Sergeant by their rank and you stand at a certain position when you speak to him.
“Medics are kind of the one exception. As a medic, if you come up to me, no matter what my rank is, and you call me ‘Doc’, I’m gonna be okay with it. Because you’re showing me more respect than any rank could confer. You’re telling me you trust me to bring you home when the worst has come to the worst or to do the best I can.”
Swanson earned the Combat Medical Badge for his service while in Afghanistan.
“I was awarded the combat Medical Badge in 2009, which is awarded for treating wounded soldiers under hostile fire. To my knowledge, and I can’t verify this, I don’t have the statistics in front of me, but it’s the least awarded combat badge in the military,” Swanson said. “The last time I checked there were like 600 of them awarded out of over our almost two million soldiers that have deployed. Of all the medals I have been awarded, it is the one I’m the most proud of. It was me being able to do my job and do it in most cases successfully.”
Being able to care for wounded in such a hostile environment was a struggle at times, but it was part of what he signed up to do when he enlisted, Swanson said.
“You take a 19 to 20 year-old and train them, then throw them into an unknown environment, where nothing’s like it is at home. You give them someone to give them orders to help keep them alive,” Swanson said. “Because a person that you’ve never met before, who outranks you, gives you an order…you do it. There’s no discussion, there’s no well what if or why not? No, you’re given an order, you do it without question. Obviously, you know, as long as ethical and moral considerations are taken into account. But you know, if your Sergeant or your Lieutenant or your company commander, your captain says move you move. They say shoot you shoot. They say duck you duck! Don’t ask why? Because in the time it takes you to ask you may not be here anymore. You know, they are probably trying to save you from having your ticket punched. There is an immediacy to it. There’s no time for hesitation.”
Swanson said there is not time to second guess yourself while facing hostile forces.
“There’s no second chance if you mess up one time you’re not coming home. That’s a very hard, hard lesson to learn. That’s a very hard reality. Even when you do everything perfectly there’s still a pretty good chance you can die. One thing that a lot of people get wrong about Afghanistan and Iraq is the Taliban, Al Qaeda and Anti-American forces were cowards or were somehow not organized. I can understand why that spin would be put on it, but they’re actually very effective fighters. They knew what they were doing, and they’re fighting on their own terrain. They’ve been preparing for it their entire lives. You know, there are kids over there 6 or 7 years-olds, walking around with guns. They’re not out of place at all. And they are not hesitant to join in. Unfortunately, from time to time, and it is just the way the entire thing is the culture and the way things are done and the way that human life is looked at. To call it a culture shock when you get there would be severely understating the impact. It’s like a whole different world. It is a whole different world. Everything from the temperature and terrain to the food, there is nothing that is the same. If you are nostalgic for home, maybe talk to a friend because everything around you is going to be foreign and unfamiliar for a while. And then it gets to a point where it’s not anymore.”
Swanson said adjusting to the new normal of deployment and always being hyper aware were not the only things which soldiers have to get used to, some everyday comforts such as bathing become a new experience.
“There we were for a significant period in a place where people are actively trying to kill you. There was no running water. There was no electricity, there was no nothing there. There were literally holes in the ground that we dug to sleep. And you don’t do things like at home. Going without a shower for three or four weeks was completely common. Matter of fact, it would be kind of odd to see a soldier bathing frequently because you’ve got a limited supply of water you can either drink it or you can wash with it, so you wait. Even bathing leaves you vulnerable when you have an imminent threat all the time. You don’t, you don’t have the time or the luxury of saying, ‘Oh I’m gonna take a break for a minute and take a shower.’ I have stood in the desert with no clothes at all. Washing myself with a water bottle while another soldier is guarding me. And then we switched places. And he did the same while I guarded him and that was not only not odd, it was expected. It was just common courtesy. You come up with a lot of nifty tricks like how to heat water when you have no electricity or no heat source. You know how to cool off water when you want something cold to drink. And there’s no electricity and there’s no refrigeration and you know, you find ways.”
Swanson said the hardest part of his job while deployed was trying to save everyone he could when there were those trying to stop you and to end your life.
“Getting shot at while you are treating the wounded is something they prepare you for, but you have to be a soldier. There you are being shot at and having to take time to treat those around you. Consideration is given to injuries that just can’t be survived,” Swanson said. “Unfortunately, I did have a few of those, where there was nothing I was going to be able to do. I was still going to try and still did try. But you know there are some injuries that are just not compatible with life. You’re not you know, the saying they’re dead they just didn’t know it yet. You are ‘Doc’, you are the person they trust to get them home alive and sometimes you can’t.”
Swanson said the terrain in Afghanistan made treating those injured and traveling very difficult because it isn’t just mountains or desert.
“Afghanistan is a lot more diverse than people think it is. It’s not just mountains. There are forests, there are jungles, there are mountains, there are deserts, there are cities, there are villages and everything in between,” Swanson said. “Most of it looks very different from what you would expect in the United States. But you know, I’ve been on operations where in the same operation in the same week we traveled through and fought in all of these terrains. You know it’d be like going from Maine, to Texas, to Missouri, to Oregon, to California, to Florida, right in the same week. All while you are surrounded by people who are trying to kill.”
As a Combat Medic, Swanson said he treated not only our soldiers, but would try to help the locals out when they came to a village that was friendly. He described several instances where the locals would be overjoyed with receiving even aspirin for headaches. He treated everything from Kwashiorkor, a form of acute malnutrition that occurs due to protein deficiency, in a little girl 4 or 5 years-old whose parents thought she was pregnant due to the stomach bloating to severe injuries caused by insufficient medical treatment. He said there was always care given to treat medical issues respectfully according to the locals wishes and culture.
In order to treat the locals Swanson said the unit would set up a medic area in villages for him. This could also be dangerous due to Taliban, Al Qaeda and Anti-American forces infiltrating local villages in order to kill soldiers. He said you could always tell the areas where you needed to be hyper aware and on high alert based on the children and families.
“If we went into a place and the children were playing and coming up to us asking for chocolates and cigarettes, we could try to set up an area to treat the locals,” Swanson said. “If the children shied away or we didn’t see anyone in the streets, you knew you were walking into it. There were usually Anti-American forces close.
“Living in the moment of being fully immersed in a situation where at any moment you could be killed, or you knew you would have to be treating the soldiers you served with and were friends with is something that becomes a part of who you are.”
Swanson served in Afghanistan, until he was injured. When he came back his goal was to deploy to Iraq, but the events of Nov. 5, 2009 sent his life onto a different path.
“I happened to be standing across the street getting ready to go in to get my immunizations and things to try to get the process moving on Nov. 5, 2009,” Swanson said. “I happened to be one of the first people on the scene of the Fort Hood shooting. So after that, and with the injuries I had received in Afghanistan, it was decided that I was going to be medically retired. But that process takes time, so while that was going on, the army decided to use the experience I had and sent me to teach at the Medical Simulation Training Center at Fort Hood. For the next couple of years, I taught combat medics and Navy Corpsman, which is the Navy’s equivalent and we taught combat lifesavers, which is kind of like a first responder course for the military, only it’s a little bit more advanced.”
Serving out the end of his military career training others to face the challenges and horrific situations he faced while in Afghanistan as combat medics is something he said he found rewarding.
Swanson transitioned from serving in the Army to serving as an EMT and then into law enforcement. He was promoted to Sergeant of the Hollister Police Department in 2021.
