Two people were killed in a two vehicle crash on Friday, May 6, four miles north of Branson West.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Marty Wright, 32, of Kansas City, Missouri was traveling south on Highway 13, when his 2011 Ford Fusion crossed into the path and crashed head-on into an oncoming northbound 2007 Kia Sorento, being driven by Ginger Veik, 64, of Riverside, California.
Wright was pronounced dead at the scene by Stone County Coroner John Cunnyngham. Nancy Branham, 79, of Reeds Spring, a passenger in Veik’s vehicle, was transported by Air Care to CoxSouth Hospital, where she was pronounced dead by Dr. Andrew Wylie, according to the online crash report.
Veik was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Springfield to be treated for her serious injuries. Veik and Branham were wearing their seat belts. It’s unknown if Wright was wearing his, stated the report.
Troop D of the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported this incident as their 33rd and 34th fatality crashes for 2022, the report stated.
