A Harrison woman is in serious condition and facing felony drug charges after a single vehicle crash Friday night.
On Friday, June 18, a 2008 Volvo driven by Destiny Lynn, 27, of Harrison, was traveling westbound on Highway 86, 4 miles west of Ridgedale when it ran off the road and struck an embankment causing the vehicle to go airborne. The car then struck a telephone pole and a stone flower bed. Lynn was transported to CoxHealth Medical Center South in Springfield with serious injuries, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
The Highway Patrol found a controlled substance, Alprazolam, in the car at the scene of the accident. Lynn was arrested for Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, careless and imprudent driving, and for not wearing a seatbelt, according to the online Missouri State Highway Patrol arrest report.
