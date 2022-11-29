The Kimberling City Elks Lodge is partnering with the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks to host a blood drive on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
The drive will take place in the Community Room at the Elks Lodge 2505, located at 37 Beach Boulevard in Kimberling City, from noon to 6 p.m.
The CBCO, Nexstar Media and Youngblood Auto Group are rewarding donors who give blood with a long-sleeve T-shirt and a chance to win one of four $1,000 gas gift cards. All donors will automatically be entered into a weekly drawing.
The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is the sole supplier of blood, platelets, and plasma to patients at 44 area healthcare facilities.
Donors provide all the blood for patients at Cox Medical Center Branson, Mercy Hospital Springfield, CoxHealth South, as well as over 40 other healthcare facilities across the Ozarks.
CBCO Media Relations Representative Michelle Teter said in winter months the need for blood donations increases.
“Winter months and holidays can really take a toll on the local blood supply,” Teter said. “People get focused on the holiday activities and other charitable donations but the great thing about giving blood is that it provides the most valuable gift of all to those in need and doesn’t take away from any other charitable giving. While most of us are enjoying family get-togethers and holiday activities, take time to remember those who aren’t as fortunate and are spending the holidays in a hospital battling cancer, recovering from a trauma, or receiving a blood transfusion for an ongoing health issue by making a generous blood donation.”
To help avoid wait times, appointments are strongly encouraged. Donors can schedule an appointment at www.cbco.org/donate-blood/ or by calling 417-227-5006.
