Just over a decade ago, a decision was made which changed the course of healthcare for Branson and the surrounding communities.
Skaggs Regional Hospital, who had been serving the region for 62 years, found themselves struggling to keep up financially with the growing medical needs of the area.
That’s when the hospital joined forces with CoxHealth. Branson Tri-Lakes News asked the President of Cox Medical Center Branson, William Mahoney, if he felt satisfied with the decade the two have worked together.
“Satisfied would be a kind of statement for the bare minimum feelings,” Mahoney said. “I’m a lot more than satisfied. When you look at what’s gone in healthcare in the last 10 years? We’re a five-star hospital, we’ve had over $50 million construction done, we did well during the pandemic, and we’re a very aligned health system. We couldn’t have done that on our own.”
He said while Skaggs Hospital had just again become profitable, it wasn’t making enough profit to be able to obtain necessary upgrades to facilities and equipment to keep it competing into the future.
“Let’s go back 11 years,” Mahoney said. “We were making a couple million dollars profit after turning it around when we were losing six million a year. So we called the bank and said we needed a loan of $30 to $40 million dollars. They said sure, but we’ve had to pay the loan back in six years. That’s about $6.25 million a year and to that point, this hospital had not made that kind of money.”
He said after hearing the bank respond with the untenable offer, he went to the hospital board with a presentation asking if they wanted to be independent or if they wanted to be relevant into the future.
After the meeting, the board was convinced to attend a merger and acquisition conference on the East Coast where they learned what questions they needed to ask about a potential merger or partnership to move the hospital forward and gain the necessary financial support.
“We came back and they said ‘Well, bring in a company to tell us how to do this,’” Mahoney said. “So we brought this company in from Tennessee and the board had me do my presentation again. When I was done, they looked at the man who was the head of the consulting company and asked him ‘what do you think?’ And he said ‘He’s exactly right.’”
“We weren’t able to get the money to build a new ER or critical care unit,” Mahoney said. “Upgrade the physical plant or equipment. That was $40 or $50 million dollars which we wouldn’t have been able to come up with as a rural hospital.”
Mahoney said he knew something had to be done because he couldn’t have the hospital just maintain.
“There’s nothing in my blood that just wants to maintain,” Mahoney said. “I’m always looking at what’s the next best step.”
He said the original pledge from CoxHealth would have taken Skaggs Hospital into a huge step forward.
“The original pledge was they had to put money into the Skaggs Foundation because that’s a separate company,” Mahoney said. “They put a million dollars into an education fund, they put $30 to $40 million into new construction, and they put $2.1 million per year over five years into new equipment. After that, they had no obligations.”
He said CoxHealth has continued to go above and beyond their original pledge.
“They said they were going to invest what was necessary to serve the community,” Mahoney said. “The Heart Center we just bought and are going to renovate, that’s $30 million. This new clinic on Highway 248, no contract that said they had to do that. It’s just the right thing to do.”
He said another factor for pursuing the merger was doctors coming out of medical school were looking for long-term stability in potential employers, which is provided by CoxHealth.
“When you go to ask a doctor who has $300,000 to $400,000 in student loan debt when they come out of school at 31 ‘Hey, you want to join an independent hospital that might be making it in 10 years?’ or do you say “Do you want to join an extremely healthy health system which has security?” Mahoney said. “They want security, and that’s why we have such a strong medical staff.”
Mahoney said their system has great doctors from around the world because of their affiliation with CoxHealth.
He said while they can look back over the last 10 years and say with CoxHealth they’ve seen “promises made, and promises kept,” they can’t really project the next 10 years because of the rapidly changing nature of healthcare in America.
“There’s so many things going on with AI,” Mahoney said. “We’re going to go where the people want us to go, but there’s so many new treatments through technology in pharmaceuticals, technology in your home, technology even in our hospital with robots and things like that. We’ve got two different robots coming this year!”
He said the demographics are changing as well, with Branson becoming an aging community.
“Plus, with White River Electric bringing broadband to the area, you’re going to have people live by the lake and do their job from California,” Mahoney said. “With the rural broadband, you’re going to see more people moving here because of safety, the wholesomeness of the community, and the beauty of the area.”
Mahoney said at the end of the day, having a board with vision 10 years ago has allowed Cox Medical Center Branson to be in great shape for what comes next in healthcare.
“Our board wanted to be decision makers and be relevant for the future at a time many boards wouldn’t have been that progressive,” Mahoney said. “At the time, you didn’t really have Johnny [Morris] with all the golf courses, you didn’t have WonderWorks, you just had Silver Dollar City doing their thing. The board said ‘We have to be what the community needs us to be.’
“David Smith, who was the board chair at the time, was almost like a Godsend. He was a very good listener who analyzed things. You had Larry Schmitt who used to run The Track, Bob McDowell, Raeanne Presley, Ann McDowell, Bob Simmons, Phil Lloyd, a lot of visionaries. Openly, most boards won’t take that risk.”
Mahoney said he and his team want to listen to the concerns of the public, and he’s willing to put himself at the forefront.
“These people in this community are my friends, my co-workers, or people we rely on called tourists,” Mahoney said. “There is not a doctor at this hospital I wouldn’t go to or have my family go to. That’s a high bar.
“My cell phone is 417-559-5527. Put it in the newspaper. If you have a concern, question, or complaint, call me or text me. I usually get one of each per month. People are nervous about healthcare and we want to know about it now so we can take care of it.”
Mahoney said the reason is very simple.
“If I don’t know where the gaps are, I can’t fix it for you,” he said.
He encouraged patients and residents to follow Cox Branson’s social media channels to find out what’s going on at the health system and their outstanding staff along with coxhealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.