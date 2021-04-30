A local Christian school has raised $50,000, in two weeks, to help families pay for uniforms.
“Since (Legacy Academy) started in 2016, we always kind of knew that we wanted to wear uniforms, but we just put it off (and) didn’t do it,” said Secretary of the Board of Education and Headmaster at Legacy Academy Tim Taylor. “(About) six months ago we just kind of felt that next year was the year. Knowing that uniforms are going to be fairly expensive, we just wanted to partner with parents to try to help them, at least this first year.”
In just two weeks, Legacy Academy, located at 400 S. Sunshine in Branson, raised $50,000 through a bingo fundraiser to help families provide uniforms for the 2021-2022 school year and create a uniform scholarship fund to help future parents with financial needs.
“If you can picture a bingo card, each one of the bingo squares has a task that the kid has to do,” said Taylor. “Your friends, your relatives will look at your bingo card and they will pick a square based on how much they want to donate, because each one of the squares are a different amount and based on what they want the child to do. For example, maybe in the upper left hand corner might be $80 and it might be ‘quote Psalms 23.’ They decide what they want to sponsor and the child then will do that task. For my example the parent would video them quoting Psalms 23 and then send that to the person who made the pledge.”
According to the press release from Legacy Academy, the bingo themed fundraiser included unique incentives for the students as they continued learning and raising funds. Some of those incentives included getting to take their shoes off in class, silly stringing Dr. Taylor, and pieing their coaches.
“We are thrilled with the incredible success of this fundraiser. It really demonstrates the love and support our parents have for the school, and the community we have together,” said Director at Legacy Academy Kathryn Jones, in the release. “Thank you to everyone who has helped support our school as we work diligently to train Godly young men and women who will grow to lead and serve in our community. I am honored to be a part of the Legacy team.”
In the release, Fundraiser Committee Chair Kristy Farris went on to thank businesses for their donations.
“I think we can all agree that God’s hands were all over this fundraiser. We are immensely grateful for all that Legacy represents as a growing, classical Christian school in our community,” said Farris, in the release. “What a fantastic area we live in, where Faith, Family, and Freedom, are truly lived every day. Thank you, Stonebridge Resort, Oakley Auto World, and Hogan Land Title, for your generous monetary support and for helping us #buildaLegacy!
“A huge thank you also to these businesses that donated time, services, and products to our school: Branson Limousine & Executive Charter, The Track Family Fun Parks, Andy’s Frozen Custard, Reza Edge of Illusion Magic Show, Chick-fil-A Branson, Fritz’s Adventure, and Cakes-n-Cream 50’s Diner.”
According to the release, $50,000 was raised in the fundraiser, there was a 91 percent participation rate in the school and 49 out of 58 students who participated have their uniforms paid for.
Legacy Academy is also looking for students who would like to join their school, who will become a K-5 starting in August.
“We’re just adding one grade per year. Then our fourth graders, which are our oldest kids, will be graduating in 2029,” said Taylor. “Right now we have a couple openings in second grade, and then we do have openings in fourth and fifth grades. Our other classes are full. If anybody would be interested in learning more about Legacy, or has any questions, just have them contact me.”
To learn more about enrolling your child today, call Tim Taylor at 417.294.5093
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.