On Tuesday, Feb. 8, the Hollister R-V School District announced they have chosen a new Hollister Elementary School Principal to assume the role after the retirement of current Elementary Principal Nina Henson when she retires at the end of this school year.
Early Childhood Center Principal, Mr. Mark Waugh, will expand his leadership role to include Hollister Elementary School, according to a press release from the Hollister School District.
Waugh has served as an administrator for Hollister Schools for 11 years and has been the principal of the early childhood center for 10 years. He has 21 years of experience in public education.
Hollister Schools Superintendent Dr. Brian Wilson said Waugh has exemplified good leadership throughout his tenure at Hollister Schools.
“He has created a building culture and climate in which great teachers stay, work hard and grow in efforts to benefit the children of Hollister Schools,” Wilson said. “With Mr. Waugh’s experience and skill set, the district is excited about providing him an opportunity to expand his leadership and impact even more students and staff.”
Hollister Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Sandy Leech said bringing the elementary and early childhood center under one leader is a good move for the Hollister School District. Leech said she believes it will help create more consistency from one building to the next, which will help students more easily transition from grade to grade.
“Mr. Waugh is a great fit for this role first and foremost because he is a champion for kids and truly wants to see all students be successful,” Leech said. “He is always smiling, upbeat, and excited to serve our students and community. His attitude and student-centered leadership make him the perfect person to bring both buildings together.”
While Waugh has not officially assumed his new role, he has already begun to look to the 2022-2023 school year to provide servant leadership for the new team he will be serving.
According to the release, Waugh’s short-term goals include identifying the strengths of each building and continuing to build upon the great things already taking place. There will also be a focus on building and grade level transitions, community outreach and parental involvement to support students and families.
“Short-term goals open the doors for long-term visions,” Waugh said. “As we focus on climate and culture while advocating for student achievement, our team will continue to focus on components of our curriculum to allow for a clear scope and sequence of instruction across all grade levels. We want to provide students the best educational opportunity possible while also providing teachers a well-defined focus and direction.” Waugh goes on to say, “I am looking forward to working alongside an amazing team of educators and staff whose primary focus is to care for and support the success of our young Tigers and their families throughout their entire elementary career.”
The Board of Education is currently seeking an additional assistant principal to work alongside Waugh and current assistant principals, Mrs. Kilgore and Dr. Daniels.
