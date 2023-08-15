The Crane School District is hosting an Open House this week for 2023/2024 students and their families.
The Crane School’s Open House will take place on Thursday, Aug. 17, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. The event will give PreK through High School students and their parents the chance to meet with teachers, visit classrooms and sign up for the Boys & Girls Club of the Ozarks program.
For PreK students information class placements for enrollment were mailed last week and will be available during open house.
“Please note there is a lot of important information on your child’s placement letter regarding drop-off and pick-up procedures, breakfast and lunch information, snack, milk and rest time,” states a post on the Crane R-III School District’s Facebook page. “Please come to the open house anytime between 4:30 and 7 p.m. on Aug. 17, to meet your teacher, fill out forms and visit the classroom.”
The Crane R-III School District will be implementing a soft placement for kindergarteners this year. Families are encouraged to come meet all the Kindergarten teachers during the open house. Soft placement is a process where kindergarteners will rotate classes, usually in the first week of school, to help staff identify best placement for students.
“Kindergarten soft placement is a new way of thinking. One of the challenges in an elementary building is class placement,” states the district on their Facebook page. “Soft placement makes it possible for classes to be divided evenly, both academically and socially. This helps to build classroom culture and lay the foundation for a successful year.”
On the first day of school, parents may walk their child to the Junior High Gym, where they will get their initial placement of the week.
Crane School’s first day of school will be Tuesday, Aug 22.
For more information call the school at 412-723-5300.
