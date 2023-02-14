On Friday, Feb. 10, a home in Forsyth was completely destroyed by a fire.
The Forsyth Fire and Rescue said at 8:01 p.m. a report of a structure fire came in in the area of Wichita Street. The Forsyth Fire Department was in full response to the fire, with mutual aid from Central Taney County Fire Protection District, Western Taney County Fire, EMS personnel from TCAD, Taney County Sheriff’s Office,Forsyth Police Department and MO State Fire Marshal’s Office, and Liberty Electric for utility response.
Two occupants were transported by TCAD to the hospital for medical treatment. The names of the occupants have not been released.
According to Forsyth Fire Chief Nathan Bower, the occupants were in stable condition and had no severe injuries.
“We had two injuries. They are alright,” Bower said.
The home was damaged beyond repair, according to Bower. The two homes next to the structure received minor exterior damage due to the fire.
“The single family dwelling was a total loss,” Bower said. “It was a behind the eight ball kind of call but because of the response and training (our firefighters) and other agencies have done we were able to help us save the other two properties.”
The fire was under control at 8:42 p.m., according to the Facebook post. All units cleared the scene by 1:16 a.m.
Forsyth Interim Mayor Dennis Winzenried, who has been the chaplain for the fire department for eight years, said he is proud of the department and how they responded to the fire.
“Because I’ve been a chaplain, I watched the training (they) do. I have watched what (they) go through to be prepared for an incident like (Friday) night and it shows,” Winzenried said. “It’s because of all of those who volunteer. (Those who) gave time on Thursday nights and answered the calls in many different ways. I want to say how much I appreciate our firefighters. I appreciate each and every one of (them). On behalf of the city of Forsyth, I thank (them) from the bottom of our hearts for all that they do to keep the city safe and be prepared to fight a fire like they did.”
Bower attributed the training his team has undertaken for the quick response to the fire and the ability to minimize damage to the neighboring homes.
“Everybody just was excellent (Friday) night, and it’s something to be proud of. The other departments are proud of them as well,” Bower said. “It was just a humbling experience to be able to see the training kick in. To do what they need to do to get the job done. So on behalf of myself and the city I appreciate it.”
The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time with the MO State Fire Marshal’s Office to help with determining the cause. The Red Cross has been notified to assist the family.
