The College of the Ozarks dairy farm was recently featured on the television program, “Holstein America,” on RFD-TV.
The video feature was created in December of 2023. Eric Grant, of Grant Company and in association with Holstein USA, visited the campus and spent time in the dairy operation for a 24 hour immersive experience. Grant interviewed many of the dairy students and staff members on campus.
The video is available to be viewed on Holstein America’s YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/@HolsteinUSA/videos.
A new podcast was also recently released on the Branson Podcast Network, featuring dairy staff and student workers as well. One of those students was Senior Agricultural Business Major Madison Calton, from Tishomingo, OK. Calton has worked in the dairy for three years, and had no previous experience in dairy farming. She grew up on a hog farm.
“It has been fun to see our work showcased in this way,” Calton said. “We don’t expect that, but it’s great to see others on our campus and beyond get a fuller glimpse of what we do and how rewarding it truly is. We are a family here in our workstation, and the animals are definitely a part of that.”
The dairy staff and students work together on campus and are committed to their workplace. This becomes evident as guests visit and watch the cows being milked, walk through the barns with newborn calves, and interact with student workers.
“Through this experience of working at the dairy over the last few years, I found a special love for the dairy industry,” Calton said.
Approximately 30 students work in the dairy, putting in between 12 to20 hours per week. Dairy Manager and college alum Ryan Bilyeu said he loves educating students in his workstation.
“They are like sponges, all just wanting to learn,” Bilyeu said. “This is an important time to have with the students, to really mentor them and teach them. We want them to be successful when they leave the College.”
Senior Agriculture Major Niki South expressed her appreciation for the work.
“It’s always like that saying, ‘If you find a job you love, you’ll never work a day in your life,’” South said. “That’s what the dairy industry here is for me especially.”
The majors and minors of students who work in the dairy include agribusiness, agricultural development, agriculture education, agronomy, animal science, and horticulture.
The podcast recorded about College of the Ozarks’ dairy can be found at https://soundcloud.com/ozarksdynacom.
