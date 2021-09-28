As the sun began to rise on Wednesday, Sept. 22, beams of light shined brightly upon six veterans as they were honored by Branson Bank.
At 7:30 a.m. community members gathered in the parking lot of the Highway 248 Branson Bank location to take part in a Veteran Rise and Shine Event. The morning began as the Branson High School Air Force Junior ROTC, under the command of Master Sergeant Atwood, ran a large, garrison sized American flag up the flagpole. Following a brief speech from Branson Mayor Larry Milton, the six veterans were then introduced to those attending.
One by one, Tom Center, John Manning, Kenneth Ranger, John Harrison, Robert McMorris and Bryan Cizek, were brought before the audience as a member of the Branson Bank leadership read aloud the story of each veteran. Each of these veterans were nominated and ultimately selected as a Branson Bank Veteran of the Quarter.
Branson Bank President and CEO Bill Jones said, for him, having the opportunity to honor these veterans is personal.
“When we started the company, we always had values that were important to us and this is one of them. Recognizing people in the community that have made a difference. When I think about now, 22 years later, that we’re still doing that and we’re doing that in such a special way. When I stood here this morning and watched that flag go up and hear the National Anthem and I look into the eyes of these veterans and sometimes I’ll see them fighting back the tears, because it’s so real. It’s moving for me,” Jones said. “It’s always an emotional time for me, so I always try to keep my composure, but it’s that meaningful to us.”
Traditionally, Branson Bank would have honored all six of the veterans at their own personal event, but like many things over the last year and a half, the pandemic led to a pause in those celebrations. Through the Veteran Rise and Shine Event, Jones said they were grateful to be able to finally recognize these six veterans.
“We love Branson. This is such a special community and we’re privileged to live here,” Jones said. “Of course our company serves the financial aspects of our community, but just being involved, living and working in such a special place that still is God fearing, is honoring of our veterans and it’s just so special and very meaningful to me.”
Branson Mayor Larry Milton shared what it means to him to have a business in Branson so adamant when it comes to acknowledging veterans and their families.
“I couldn’t think of being mayor of another city in our country. I am so blessed and honored to be a part of this veteran friendly community,” Milton said. “I sure take my hat off to Branson Bank. The respect that they showed the six veterans we honored today is a real small example of what Branson Bank does for our community all year long. Just being a part of celebrating and honoring these veterans today, it means a lot to them. Like Bill Jones said, ‘Many are very humble, they’re not looking for the recognition’ I’ll tell you, it sure means a lot to them.”
Since its inception, there have been more than 40 veterans recognized through the Branson Bank Veteran of the Quarter program. Veteran nominations are made to a veteran panel who are then tasked with selecting a Veteran of the Quarter.
“Four times a year a veteran is selected and we honor them. We do it in different ways, but certainly we try to look for an opportunity to do that publicly. Why do we do that? We want to tell their story,” Jones said. “First of all honor them and thank them, but secondly to help our community know a little bit about them and the broader sacrifice that so many or our veterans have made for our nation.”
Jones also explained why Branson Bank feels it’s more important than ever to share the stories of these veterans.
“What we’re painfully aware of now is that legacy is waning a bit in our country,” Jones said. “Particularly for younger generations. We want to help them understand the value and the sacrifice that these veterans have made and their families for our country, so we can live the way we live today. So we can enjoy the liberties we enjoy today that frankly so many of us take for granted.”
For more information about the Branson Bank Veteran of the Quarter program or to nominate a local veteran, visit bransonbank.com.
