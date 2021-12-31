University of Missouri Extension is hosting a calving clinic on Thursday, Jan. 13.
The clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at the College of the Ozarks Sale Barn in Point Lookout.
According to a press release from the Taney County Extension Center, this hands-on program is a great opportunity to learn calving techniques and care.
“Producers will learn how to determine calf presentations, difficult birth assistance techniques and after care,” Field Specialist in Agronomy, based in Stone County, Tim Schnakenberg said. “University of Missouri Livestock Specialists will lead demonstrations on assisting difficult births, tubing and after-care of the newborn calf and mother.”
The fee is $60 per person. Pre registration is required by Jan.10. There is no day-of registration. Space is limited to 30 and slots are already filling fast.
Schnakenberg will be assisting the Field Specialist in Livestock as they conduct this program.
“The goal is to improve the survival and health of both cow and calf during calving time by training livestock producers on proper ways of assisting on-farm births,” Schnakenberg said. “Producers will come away with knowledge on how to address normal and difficult birthing situations. The training can also help livestock producers to know when they need to call for assistance from their large-animal veterinarians.”
Schnakenberg said farm kids are allowed to attend with their parent’s approval and supervision.
“I do not believe there is an age limitation,” Schnakenberg said. “Since many farm kids are around animals at an early age, they are welcome to participate, pending their parents approval.”
Schnakenberg said clinics like these are important for producers to learn practical practices, which can save the lives of calves and their mothers.
“It is impractical to call a veterinarian each time there is a challenging birth,” Schnakenberg said. “If producers participate in this program and learn the art of how to address calving issues, calves and cows will be saved on farms.”
Call 417-682-3579 for more information or register online at extension.missouri.edu/events/calving-clinic-1637785589.
