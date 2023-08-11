The Blue Eye School District is gearing up for the 2023-2024 school year by hosting a back to school event on Thursday, Aug. 17.
Blue Eye students and their families are invited to the event, which will take place from 5 to 6 p.m. in the PK-8 building.
Students will have an opportunity to tour the new building and meet teachers and staff. Backpacks will be available for students to choose one. All school supplies will be provided to Pre-K through 8th grade students.
Freshman orientation will follow at the high school building at 6 p.m.
For more information, visit www.blueeye.k12.mo.us or the Blue Eye R-V Schools Facebook page.
