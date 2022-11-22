A Stone County family continues their tradition of feeding the community for Thanksgiving.
The free Thanksgiving dinner will take place on Thursday, Nov. 24, noon to 2 p.m. at the Reeds Spring Intermediate School cafeteria, located at 175 Elementary Road in Reeds Spring.
The tradition started in 2009 when Shirley Mease and her daughters started preparing, serving and delivering Thanksgiving meals. This year they continue this tradition.
“It started in 2009,” Mease said in a previous interview. “My daughter, Krystal, came to me and said, ‘Mom, we spend so much money on Thanksgiving. It is kind of weird but instead can we just do something for the community?’ The school has been so great and is always making sure we have the support we need.”
Mease, a former kitchen director at Reeds Spring School, reached out to the school to see if they could use their kitchens and cafeteria the first year. The first dinner hosted 11 people. They prepared enough food for 600 people for dinner in 2021.
Mease said there is never a need for a reservation and there are no requirements to come and enjoy the free meal. She explained she just wants to feed people and she doesn’t care whether they are poor or rich, she just saw a need in the community and had the calling to fill it.
“Sometimes people have the money but they are alone on Thanksgiving or don’t feel like cooking. We will feed them,” Mease said. “I just don’t want anyone to be alone eating bologna sandwiches on Thanksgiving Day. We have a lot of repeat people. There’s a lot of people that have come back year after year after year, and they come to enjoy the fellowship, they come to enjoy the atmosphere.”
Over the years the community has stepped up and helped her make Thanksgiving happen for the area.
“The best part of doing this are the stories you hear and how they can touch your heart,” Mease said. “ We will keep going for as long as we can.”
For more information on how to help contact Mease at 417-337-3414.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.