The Branson Tri-Lakes News is teaming up with the Hollister Area Chamber of Commerce to host its Inaugural Poetry Contest celebrating National Poetry Month in April.
National Poetry Month is an opportunity to celebrate the expressiveness, delight, and charm of poetry, which was started in 1996 by the Academy of American Poets.
“We are so excited to be able to offer this fun and unique opportunity for area students,” Branson Tri-Lakes News Publisher Mandy Farrow said. “We have reached out to area schools and homeschooling groups to spread the word to get as many submissions as possible. We want to encourage writing and self expression, what better way to do this but with a writing contest for National Poetry Month.”
The aim of the competition is to share the love of the written word with local 7th and 8th graders who are invited to enter a poem into the contest.
The following are rules and guidelines for the entries:
- Poems must be an original poem in any form or style, written by 7th or 8th grade students in Taney or Stone counties.
- Poems must be 250 words or less in any form and there is no set theme.
- Poems must have a title.
- Entries will be accepted between April 1 and April 15.
- The author’s name, age, grade, school and a parent’s phone number (in order to contact winners) must be accompanied with entries.
Entries should be submitted by email at
contest@bransontrilakesnews.com or delivered in-person at the Branson Tri-Lakes News office, located at 200 Industrial Park Drive in Hollister.
The Top 5 poems will be chosen by a panel of judges and will be published in the Saturday, April 30, edition of the Branson Tri-Lakes News. A winning poem will be chosen from the Top 5.
The Top 5 will receive prize packages from local sponsors, have the opportunity to appear on radio stations, Legends 106.3 and My100.1, to read their poem on air.
“The community and area businesses has been great by donating amazing goodies for prizes packages,” Farrow said. “We are still collecting donations but so far we have prizes worth over $300 promised from local businesses for our Top 5. Plus the chance for the poets to go onto the radio stations to read their poems on air.”
In addition, the winning poem will receive a prize package with gifts from local sponsors, a plaque and have their photo in the Branson Tri-Lakes News.
This is the first year Branson Tri-Lakes News has done a poetry contest for National Poetry Month but Farrow said she hopes it is something which can take place annually.
“We would love to be able to host this yearly and maybe even expand it in the future,” Farrow said.
For more information about the contest or to become a sponsor contact AJ Meakins at ajmeakins@bransontrilakesnews.com.
