Some Stone County homeowners have until the end of the month to apply for a rebate to help protect their septic tank.
H2Ozarks launched a Septic Tank Pump Out Rebate Program, which was funded by a grant from the Table Rock Lake Foundation, for residents in Stone and southeast Barry counties in November 2022. The program ends on April 30, 2023. As part of the program a $50.00 rebate is available to homeowners meeting the eligibility requirements and who have their septic tank pumped out by a licensed sludge hauler.
Septic systems treat residential wastewater and are most common in rural areas, where access to centralized sewer systems is limited. While septic systems are generally minimally disruptive to the environment, systems that are inadequate or improperly maintained can become ineffective and lead to failures that pose risks to both public and environmental health. Maintaining clean waterways promotes abundant wildlife, healthy drinking water sources, and helps maintain the region’s economic vitality.
“H2Ozarks is grateful for this grant from the Table Rock Lake Community Foundation,” Program Director of H2Ozarks told Branson Tri-Lakes News in November. “This rebate program will encourage homeowners to have their septic systems pumped out, thus preventing overflows and pollution entering our waterways.”
Although this rebate from H2Ozarks only covers the southern region in Stone County and southeast Barry County, the northern region of Stone County is covered by a septic pump out rebate program administered by the James River Basin Partnership.
The Table Rock Lake Community Foundation’s mission is to enhance the quality of life in Stone County and southeast Barry County through resource development, community grantmaking, collaboration and public leadership. Founded on March 31, 2004, Table Rock Lake Community Foundation has distributed more than $9 million back to the community.
For more information about these programs visit h2ozarks.org/septic/rebates.
