Educators from College of the Ozarks have teamed up with Flowers by the Stemmery in Hollister, to create a Little Free Library.
The book exchange box, located in the Stemmery parking lot next to the free food pantry box, is the result of a handful of educators from C of O led by Director of Teacher Education Kara Swofford.
Initially, the educators applied for a grant to create and install the Little Free Library within the community, but the grant was denied. Upon a visit with Flowers by the Stemmery Owner Laney Vivo, Swofford had an idea.
“This is Kara’s baby,” Vivo said. “She’s the one who wanted to try to find a place to put it. She asked if I would mind if they put one here.”
Vivo agreed to have the Little Free Library installed on the property and volunteered to incur some of the cost as well.
Swofford, along with fellow educators, arrived at Flowers by the Stemmery on the afternoon of Friday, May 5, for a workshop, which also served as a surprise unveiling of the library to individuals initially involved in the idea.
“I think since we are in the teacher education profession, one of our first priorities is to get literature in children’s hands,” Swofford said. “But yet we want to get literature in everybody’s hands who desires it, so that is our ultimate goal. We have a Student Missouri State Teacher Association with candidates who are in our program, who are always looking for ways to serve our community and this gives them a platform to seek out literature, and put it in the hands of those who desire it as well. We thought it would complement the food pantry because as people come to get the necessary items for their meals that maybe this might lead to that (the Little Free Library).”
The Little Free Library is available to all who wish to use it. While there is an emphasis on children’s literature, the long term plan is to give access to books to readers of all ages. Community members are encouraged to stop by Flowers by the Stemmery, located at 2045 S. Business Highway 65 in Hollister, to make use of it.
For more information, visit www.flowersbythestemmery.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.