The Taneyhills Community Library received a donation which has allowed it to offer a news service for library card holders on the go.
Embers Cigar Lounge sponsored a sporting clay shoot hosted by Bass Pro Shops Shooting Academy on Saturday, May 13, to raise money for the library. In addition to the shoot, Embers held a raffle and a silent auction on the day. The event raised $9,485 to go to the library. Embers presented a check to the library on Tuesday, June 20.
With the funds the library is now offering a web and mobile library media streaming platform called hoopla. Hoopla is a web and mobile library media streaming platform launched in 2010 for audio books, comics, e-books, movies, music, and TV. Cardholders from the library have access to hoopla’s collection of digital media.
“I personally like hoopla better than some other library media platforms,” Taneyhills Community Library Director Marcia Schemper-Carlock told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Hoopla offers so many options for our members. With hoopla they can borrow audiobooks, e-books, comics, movies, TV shows and more. All they need is a screen, the Internet and their library card to be able to read, watch and listen to items on their devices.”
Currently, each library card is limited to five downloads a month on hoopla.
“It’s perfect for your summer road trip. If you like Libby, you’ll love hoopla,” a library newsletter states. “It’s a library at your fingertips anytime and anywhere there’s something for all ages.”
In a recent community survey, sponsored by Taneyhills Community Library, residents indicated they wanted access to ebooks, online audiobooks, streaming video, and music, according to Schemper-Carlock.
“This is a popular service offered by most public libraries,” Schemper-Carlock said. “Since Taneyhills Library is not publicly-funded, providing online services is a financial challenge. We live in a mobile society and people like the on-demand convenience of online content. This donation helps us meet our customers’ requests.”
This is the largest fundraiser Embers has had to date, Schemper-Carlock said.
Ember Cigar Lounge Owners Kevin and Betsy McConnell presented the check to the library and spoke of their support to help the community by providing funds for the library.
Kevin mentioned the fact that Taney County is one of the last remaining counties in the entire state without a public library district. The lack of funds limits what the library can offer the community. Betsy spoke to her use of the library as a child. Her family had limited resources and the library in her small hometown was an important part of her childhood.
“Taneyhills Library would like to thank Kevin and Betsy McConnell and the Embers Cigar Club,” Schemper-Carlock said. “They went all out to make this an extremely successful event. They understand the library is a community asset and that it provides something for everyone.”
For more information visit www.taneyhillscommunitylibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.