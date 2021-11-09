A new play pool is currently under construction at the Aquarium at the Boardwalk.
According to a press release from Outside the Lines, a design-build construction company that specializes in creating one-of-a-kind water features, fountains, rockwork and themed environments, they have been working on construction of the play pool, a ground-up show fountain in the lake at Branson’s developing entertainment complex, Branson Boardwalk. The center’s 12,500 square-foot cascading lake is located along a prime section of the Highway 76 Entertainment District and is adjacent to the Aquarium at the Boardwalk.
The Branson Boardwalk is a $55 million project. Its exterior icon is a giant 34-ton stainless steel octopus sculpture fabricated by Demiurge whose tentacles will soon be tickled by a visually stunning water-effects fountain designed and constructed by OTL.
“Branson Boardwalk and Aquarium at the Boardwalk were designed to meet the demand for fresh offerings in a well-loved destination with more than nine million visitors each year,” Chief Executive Officer of OTL J. Wickham Zimmerman said in the release. “The center showcases the increasing importance of themed entertainment for property owners and developers, especially over the last year and a half, as the retail sector was one of the most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
According to the release, as part of its master plan for the 13-acre property owner and operator of Branson Boardwalk and Aquarium at the Boardwalk Kuvera Partners, envisioned a thrilling show fountain as an anchor attraction.
“We visited the show fountain OTL designed and built at The Island in Pigeon Forge and knew instantly something similar would be the perfect fit to drive additional foot traffic and create a more effective sense of place for Branson Boardwalk,” Partner at Kuvera Partners Tej Sundher said in the release. “This fountain show will both activate the lake at the front of the property and offer an immersive experience for guests throughout the space. We are proud and delighted to add this new attraction to the Branson Boardwalk.”
This one-of-a-kind show fountain will incorporate the property’s existing 34-ton, 55-foot-tall octopus sculpture. The octopus is made up of hundreds of polyhedral plates and internally illuminated with color-changing LED lights and will be integrated into the show fountain’s control system, according to the release.
“Deeper and more subtle immersion is an increasing trend in the world of retail and themed environments,” OTL Director of Creative Design Chris Roy said in the release. “By combining carefully designed visual and audio effects with high-level programming and technology, the property’s new show fountain will be visible from everywhere at the Boardwalk, adding a unifying element to the area and magnifying the guest experience.”
Aquarium at the Boardwalk, located at 2700 West 76 Country Blvd, currently offers 10 zones of “fish and fun” with experiences such as a submarine adventure, jelly infinity room, and a mermaid palace among others.
The show fountain is planned for a spring 2022 launch. In addition the property is continuing to add photo-worthy refreshment stands, ultimately creating an entertainment hub, according to the release.
