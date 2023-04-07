The Hollister Early Childhood Center will welcome incoming kindergarten students and their parents or guardians for an informational session and building tour on Tuesday, April 11, at 5 p.m. Principals, kindergarten teachers, and staff will be on hand to greet families and answer questions. The event is for all children living in the Hollister School District who will be five years old before Aug. 1, 2023 and plan to enter kindergarten in the 2023-24 school year.
Parents can sign up to attend the Kindergarten Roundup on the school’s website at https://www.hollister.k12.mo.us or by calling (417) 243-4015.
Parents will be able to schedule their child’s kindergarten screening and enrollment appointment during the event and will be given information about summer school opportunities for incoming 2023-2024 kindergarten students.
Hollister Summer School will run from May 31 through June 27.
