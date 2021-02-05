Branson aldermen gave final approval to a second round of temporary public assistance for local public entities from the city’s budgeted $70,000.
The three additional RFP’s were received and since they met the intent and budgeted amount of the Temporary Assistance Program, contracts were created for the board’s consideration.
The three organizations from round two total $35,000 and include:
–Christian Action Ministries for $15,000
They will use the funds for the purchase of food to assist Branson residents experiencing temporary crisis and economic hardship.
–The Salvation Army for $15,000
They will use the funds to provide emergency housing for residents who find themselves displaced unexpectedly as its primary focus; as well as utility assistance and gas vouchers as its secondary focus.
–The Taneyhills Community Library for $5,000
They will use the funds to purchase a selection of DVD’s for children’s educational programs, family-focused movies and cultural programs.
Each year the city budgets to contract for services for temporary public assistance.
According to the staff report from the city of Branson, after the first round, the committee had recommended the city send out a second RFP to use the remaining budgeted funds. The second RFP was then issued on Nov. 10, 2020 and the due date was Dec. 1, 2020.
According to Branson Tri-Lakes News archives, in November 2020 the first round of RFP’s were reviewed by the Outside Program Assistance Committee and recommendations were made for money to be awarded to the following agencies for a total amount of $32,000.
–Branson Arts Council $ 3,000
–Elevate Branson $ 7,000
–Faith Community Health $12,000
–Taneyhills Library $ 5,000
–Women’s Crisis Center $ 5,000
The contracts from round one received final approval by the aldermen on Dec. 8, 2020.
With the addition of round two, the total amount requested for 2021 was $67,000; which falls within the $70,000 program budget.
According to the report, once the contracts are approved and executed, agencies will be allowed to turn receipts in for reimbursement from the contract execution date until Dec. 31, 2021.
Visit bransonmo.gov for the full agenda under the ‘Government’ tab.
