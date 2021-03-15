Another Branson candidate has dropped out of the upcoming race for the April 6 Municipal Election.
Daniel Meenen, previous Ward 3 alderman candidate, has decided to withdraw from this year’s race.
Meenen, released the following statement to the Branson Tri-Lakes News:
“After prayerful consideration, I have decided to withdraw from the 2021 election for Branson Alderman Ward 3. I’m still very passionate about Branson and its core values of faith, family, and country. I look forward to becoming even more involved in my community in other ways, including possibly running for office in the future. Thank you to everyone who supported me and reached out with encouragement. I look forward to hearing from the other ward 3 alderman candidates during the moderated Q&A at Hughes Brothers Theatre on Saturday, March 20th.”
