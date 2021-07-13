A Rockaway Beach man was charged with assault in the 1st degree after stabbing a man three times.
According to the probable cause statement from the Taney County Prosecutor’s Office, officers responded to 2954 State Highway 176 in Rockaway Beach at approximately 9 p.m. on Friday, July 9, for reports of a male stabbing victim.
Donald Bradley Mullins, 61, of Rockaway Beach, was taken into custody and admitted to entering the home of the victim and stabbing the victim with what he described as a steak knife, according to the statement.
The victim was transported to a hospital for his injuries, which included three different stab wounds to the upper body. The hospital described one of the wounds in the victim’s shoulder as serious and would require surgery to repair, according to the statement.
During his interview, Mullins also made several remarks about killing all involved, including the victim, according to the statement.
Mullins is currently being held in the Taney County Jail with no bond.
See future editions as the story develops at bransontrilakesnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.