The Hollister R-V School District recognized 6th grade science teacher Brandy Retasket at the October board of education meeting, as teacher of the month.
“Mrs. Retasket is one of those special teachers that leaves a lasting impression on her students and colleagues,” Hollister Middle School Principal Rachel Hodges said. “Each morning when I stop by to check in on teachers, Mrs. Retasket always has current or former students vying for her attention. They all just want to be in her presence, wish her a good day, or give her a hug.”
Hodges said Retasket’s lessons make her a great teacher, but the love she has for her students is a special part of her relationship with them.
“This is in part because she always prepares the most engaging lessons, but even more so because she loves those kids and she loves them big,” Hodges said. “Mrs. Retasket is a superstar to her teaching team as well.”
Hollister School District school board meetings generally occur on the first Monday of each month.
