On Thursday, Dec. 16, the Salvation Army Branson held its annual Angel Tree toy shopping event, at the Parish Hall at Lady of the Lakes Church.
The event started at 9 a.m. and families who registered earlier could come shop the tables for gifts for their children.
According to the Salvation Army website, the Angel Tree program is designed to help families who are struggling financially and who can not afford to buy Christmas gifts for their children. The Salvation Army Angel Tree program allows donors to purchase gifts and clothes for families in need, making their holidays brighter.
