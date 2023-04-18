Governor Michael Parson was in Branson Friday, April 14, to speak at the Compton Drive WasteWater Treatment Plant to celebrate the grants to build the protective wall. While at the Compton Drive WasteWater Treatment Plant, Parson presented Branson Mayor Larry Milton with a Community Development Week proclamation.
“I thought what better place to do it right down here in Branson, Missouri. So we are going to do a proclamation here,” Parson said. “This says, Now therefore I, Michael L. Parson, Governor of the state of Missouri, do hereby proclaim April the 10 through the 14, 2023 to be Community Development Week.”
