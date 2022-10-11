The world famous Budweiser Clydesdales made a visit to the Ozarks recently, with stops in Branson and Hollister.
On Thursday, Oct. 7, the Clydesdales made stops in Hollister, visiting Country Mart, White Oak Station, Kum & Go, and Harter House. On Friday, Oct. 8, they paraded through the Branson Landing, and on Sunday, Oct. 9, one Clydesdale visited the Walmart and Rhodes Family Price Chopper parking lot.
