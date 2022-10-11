Clydesdales Hollister 5

The world famous Budweiser Clydesdales made a visit to the Ozarks recently, with stops in Branson and Hollister.

On Thursday, Oct. 7, the Clydesdales made stops in Hollister, visiting Country Mart, White Oak Station, Kum & Go, and Harter House. On Friday, Oct. 8, they paraded through the Branson Landing, and on Sunday, Oct. 9, one Clydesdale visited the Walmart and Rhodes Family Price Chopper parking lot.

 

The Budweiser Clydesdales visited Branson and Hollister recently. Branson Mayor Larry Milton shown here, being presented with a case of beer. 
Mayor Lamar Patton, along with staff members for the city of Hollister, pose for a photo with the world famous Budweiser Clydesdales.
