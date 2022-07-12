College of the Ozarks seniors participated in the annual Celebration of Scholarship presentation.
Each spring semester, a select group of C of O seniors, from six departments, make a presentation at the event. This year the presentations took place in the Silver Dollar City Parlor at the Keeter Center on the C of O campus. The presentations were judged by a panel of 33 judges from companies such as Abbot, NetSmart, JB Hunt, FedEx, ZeroSum, Boston Dynamics, Kyndryl (owned by IBM), BKD, Chick-fil-A Corporate, Classy Llama, and Big Cedar Lodge.
This is the culmination of the spring semester for the seniors from the agriculture, biology, chemistry, computer science, engineering, and physical education and health departments, according to a press release from C of O. Eight senior computer science majors presented their final projects to the judges, who were also potential future employers, from a variety of businesses.
Assistant Professor of Computer Science Cheri Kembell said the event gives students business and presentation experience, which can be invaluable.
“This is the best real-world experience that our computer science students can participate in prior to graduation,” Kembell said. “Our industry judges ask difficult technical questions and provide honest feedback directly to each student on this day. This year, we had one student who was still actively interviewing as of presentation day. I’m thrilled to report that he was hired by one of the judges who attended. Our industry partners benefit from giving back to students on this day, and they look forward to participating each year.”
The computer science students participating developed mobile applications, websites, and games for a plethora of topics. Students had one semester to prepare the application and to create the apps utilizing various programming technology and languages. Some of the projects developed by the seniors include an app which helps document and organize musical ideas, a gift exchange app, a website to ease chronic illness symptoms by tracking a pattern recognition, a recipe generator, and a nutritional app which tracks both nutritional and emotional well-being as it relates to food.
Graduating senior Tanner Maasen created his app called “Swell” in hopes of helping individuals be more mindful about their nutrition choices, while also encouraging mental health.
“I care about others,” Maasen said. “Before researching this app, I had no idea these other popular calorie-counting and weight-loss apps were causing and/or worsening eating disorders or having other negative effects. Therefore, my priorities shifted at that point from simply wanting to make a more efficient and easier-to-use nutrition logging app.”
During the judged presentations, each participant was asked to prepare a slide show and give a 20-minute oral presentation to explain their design and app. The presentations were followed by questions from the judges. Each presenter also had to prepare a booth with a poster description, progress log, and trial devices for judges to visit and interact one on one with the software created.
Kembell said the presentations were a success for the seniors.
“Many of the students learned a new programming language or technology platform,” Kembell said. “It taught them the importance of meeting a deadline and being prepared. All seniors present their projects no matter what changes in scope had to be made along the 16-week project lifespan.
“They also learned how to communicate technical details professionally and effectively to an audience that is knowledgeable in the subject area. They learned how to communicate roadblocks that they encountered along the way. Judges like to hear the logic behind the strategy for working through a challenge.”
For more information visit www.cofo.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.