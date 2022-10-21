The city of Hollister invites community members to join them in celebrating the most wonderful time of the year as they welcome the holiday season to Downing Street on Friday, Nov. 4.
The 5th Annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony will feature a new 20 foot tree at the Pedestrian Mall located between Hook & Ladder Pizza and All Teased Up Salon. Santa will be there to do the honors. Performers from the Hollister schools will provide carols and storytelling with State of the Ozarks and refreshments will be available from Vintage Paris and the Country Mart bakery.
The ceremony will take place from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. and all are welcome to attend.
For more information, contact Denise Olmstead at (417) 337-8315.
