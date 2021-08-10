A Hollister student attended an eight day event that offers a unique hands-on learning program about the operation of democracy.
Hollister High School’s Michael Schultz was among 504 outstanding Missouri students to participate in the 81st session of The American Legion Boys State of Missouri. The program was held June 12-19 on the campus of the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg.
According to the Missouri Boys State website, The American Legion Boys State of Missouri is an eight day hands-on experience in the operation and fundamentals of government. Missouri Boys State draws together the best and brightest high school juniors to help lead them down the path of individual success and leadership through “doing,” not just learning.
Schultz was nominated by Hollister High School to attend this once in a lifetime experience based on his excellence in leadership, citizenship, academics and character. Once nominated and accepted to participate, donations from sponsors fund the program fee. The Missouri Association of Rural Education sponsored his participation in A Week to Shape a Lifetime - Missouri Boys State, according to a press release from the The American Legion Boys State of Missouri (MBS).
Schultz is the son of Stan and Kathy Schultz. He has earned an Academic Letter, was named to the Honor Roll and is a member of the National Honor Society. He serves as a class officer and as a member of the Student Council and is a member of the Future Business Leaders of America. Schultz was selected and participated in the Missouri Leadership Seminar. He also participates in basketball, football, and golf and is employed, according to a press release from Hollister School District.
One idea paramount above any other at Missouri Boys State is the individual is the one with the power to change the world. Whether athlete or politician, journalist or scientist, each and every one of us has the power to make a difference in the world, according to the website.
According to the Hollister School press release, the Missouri Boys State is designed to educate and train young leaders in leadership, citizenship, and the fundamentals of government and politics. The student leaders are referred to as ‘citizens’ during the program. ‘Citizens’ build an entire operational state government in a single week which includes electing city, county, and state officials using their skills and knowledge. Missouri Boys State is a pure democracy in that all ‘citizens’ may vote and are eligible to hold office. Participants fully engage in activities during the eight day program as they gain an understanding of government, learn about their rights and responsibilities as citizens, and enhance their leadership and citizenship skills.
According to the website, Missouri Boys State uses the American democratic system as a basis to equip ‘citizens’ to construct their own state each year. ‘Citizens’ are asked to utilize the core values from their everyday lives. ‘Citizens’ are taught the need for competition, the value of public service, and the strength of the individual voice and the vote. By reinforcing these basic American ideals, ‘citizens’ can help to shape the future of society. This is what the American Legion Boys State of Missouri program is all about. ‘Citizens’ of The American Legion Boys State of Missouri are eligible to receive college credit and scholarships for participating and successfully completing Boys State.
During Missouri Boys State, Schultz became a ‘citizen’ of Pershing City; was a member of the Federalist Party; chose and attended the Law School where he passed the Boys State bar exam leading him to become an attorney and to run for the state office of Attorney General. He was elected to the City Council and served as the County Committee Vice-Chairman and as a Delegate to County Committee from Ward I. He also appeared on the ballot for Municipal Judge, County Party Vice-chairman, Presiding County Commissioner, and Senator, according to the Hollister School press release.
Schultz says that Boys State will help him to stay motivated throughout his senior year as he prepares for his future.
“Meeting other students who are the same age as me with an equal or greater amount of ambition than me made me feel as though I needed to do more and become more involved in my community and my activities,” Schultz said in the Hollister School press release. “It was the first time that I have experienced a large concentration of like-minded, fiercely focused teenage boys exposing me to a lot of different views and teaching me how to interact with others that are just like me in the way that they want their lives to turn out.”
During Boys State and along with all citizens, Schultz was involved in a wide variety of educational and recreational activities, interacted with both state and national-level speakers and also attended a live court case heard by the Missouri Court of Appeals – Western District of Missouri, according to the MBS press release.
The 2021 session speakers included:
- Jack Danforth, a former United States Ambassador to the United Nations and former United States Senator
- Tishaura Jones, current St. Louis Mayor
- Howard Richards, a former NFL player, CIA security staff, and Mizzou Tigers radio football analyst
- Julian Castro, a United States Presidential Candidate in 2020, the 16th United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under President Obama, and former Mayor of San Antonio, Texas
- Jay Ashcroft, Missouri Secretary of State
- Mike Parson, Missouri Governor
- Herb Kohn - Senior Counsel at Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner Law Firm in Kansas City, former MBS Director and Dean of Counselors, and current Trustee – MBS Memorial Trust.
The Boys State staff is composed of educational, legal, professional, and civic leaders who volunteer their time each year. Schultz has been recommended to return as a staff member at the 2022 session, according to the MBS press release. The 2022 session will be held June 11 to 18.
For more information visit moboysstate.org.
