Tee off to help raise money to benefit the Reeds Spring School Foundation.
On Monday, March 28, the Reeds Spring School Foundation will host a four-player scramble at Thousand Hills Golf Resort in Branson. The tournament will begin at 11 a.m. The cost is $75 per person and includes a boxed lunch. Mulligans and a ball of string will be available for purchase, according to a statement from the Reeds Spring School District.
Players can register on the Reeds Spring School District website and can pay either by Venmo or by mailing a check to the address on the registration form.
The foundation’s mission is to promote and enhance excellence in education and student success in the Reeds Spring School District by providing financial support for innovative educational projects. It has three areas of focus: scholarships, student enrichment, unique classroom experiences,according to the district’s website.
The Reeds Spring School Foundation was established in 2010 and has given more than $500,000 in college scholarships to Reeds Spring graduates. The foundation has also funded over $38,000 in classroom mini-grants to district teachers and in dual-credit assistance.
For more information visit www.rs-wolves.com.
