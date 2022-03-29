The Southern Missouri Arts Connection’s April exhibit is the cat’s meow.
SMAC announced their April art exhibit Regalia, a fanciful depiction of feline personalities by artist Mary Evelyn A Tucker, will be on display from April 1 to 30 at the SMAC gallery located at historic 7 Downing Street in Hollister.
According to a press release from SMAC, Tucker will showcase her latest exploration of various art mediums through bold compositions which capture the elegant posture of cats contrasted with geometric shapes with an art deco flare.
The opening reception of the exhibit will be held Friday, April 1, from 6 to9 p.m. at the gallery. Tucker will be present to share about this unique portraiture of cats expressed through acrylic, foil, watercolor, graphite and digital media. The Vintage Paris Coffee kiosk will be on hand for opening night. Both the exhibit and reception are free and open to the public. For those unable to attend opening night, the exhibit will be on display from April 1 to 30 and there will also be a gallery tour available via Mary Evelyn Studio Art YouTube channel.
Tucker describes how the cats are almost clothed in regalia through her mix of living characters in nature—the cats themselves—paired with shape, design and color.
“Art has no limits,” Tucker said. “This solo exhibit embodies the regal (felines). Felines were venerated in ancient Egyptian times.”
Tucker said whether one is gazing at a Siamese with a canary or Sheldon the hairless Sphynx, visitors will discover layers of depth to this one-of-a-kind display.
Tucker has also created a piece titled “Hold On,” a cat posing next to a Ukrainian flag. The proceeds of “Hold On” will go to a missionary outreach in Ukraine.
A full-time artist since 2015, Tucker does a variety of commission work with emphasis on pet portraiture and is also a book illustrator for “The Adventures of Cooper” series.
Tucker said her art reflects the type of designs she likes.
“I like designs that have intricacy and pattern,” Tucker said.
Tucker is equally known for her involvement in community, where she shares art inspirations via classes, teaches Zumba in the area and also volunteers her time on local projects, as well as serving on the SMAC Board.
During this year, SMAC will be highlighting area nonprofit organizations during exhibit receptions. April’s exhibit will be highlighting Faith Community Health, a Christian faith-based charitable clinic offering income-based health services in Branson.
“We are pleased to partner with SMAC for this month’s art showing,” Faith Community Health Executive Director Anne E. McGregor said. “As Faith Community works to bring healing to the body, art and showcases like this exhibit can bring about its own restoration.”
For more information visit www.smac-art.org.
