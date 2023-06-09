A 2-year-old girl from Ozark has died after drowning in Table Rock Lake on Monday, June 5, near Blue Eye.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol Water Division reported the unnamed child was not wearing a personal flotation device and entered into the water in an unknown manner at 6:30 p.m. and drowned. The toddler was transported to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City where she was pronounced deceased by Dr. Gene Peir in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at 5:13 a.m. on Wednesday, June 7.
The incident took place seven miles north of Blue Eye in Stone County. Troop D reported this as their second fatality drowning for 2023, according to the online drawing incident report.
