The American Cancer Society has given a grant to the Skaggs Foundation to help with local patient access.
The $16,000 Patient Transportation Grant will be used to bring patients to treatment sessions and doctor appointments. The funds will be used for costs like fuel.
“Transportation has been a barrier for many patients over the years, and with the high cost of fuel and rising cost of general living expenses, it’s putting an even bigger strain on some of our most vulnerable patients,” Cox Branson Oncology Patient Advocate Peyton Zickefoose said.
Zickefoose, who assesses patient needs and connects them with available services, said the grant is necessary because of some of the choices lower income patients are forced to make regarding medical care.
“This grant is vital and will help many patients who otherwise would likely have to choose between getting to cancer treatments and simply paying bills or buying groceries,” Zickefoose said.
More information about the grant can be found at skaggsfoundation.org.
