A suspect in the early December shooting death of a man from Crane is now in the custody of the Missouri Department of Corrections for a parole violation.
Tucker Levi Moore, 23, of Crane, according to Stone County Prosecuting Attorney Matt Selby is facing the possibility of multiple charges.
Initially, Moore was booked into the jail on an arresting charge of first-degree murder. That was later changed to second-degree murder on the Stone County Jail website. Ultimately, Selby charged him with unlawful possession of a firearm.
“What’s going on right now is, we actually have two cases on him,” said Selby. “We have a pending stealing case and then there was this situation where he was involved in a shooting. There’s still an investigation going on, on that and I don’t know what’s going to come out of that yet but he did have a gun in his position and actually fired it. He has a felony conviction, in fact he’s on parole, and it’s against the law for somebody that has a felony conviction to possess a firearm.
“So we’ve charged him with that and in the meantime, I think it was (Dec. 16), the parole board took him back into DOC, the Department of Corrections. He’ll have a parole hearing and they’ll decide what they’re going to do, but right now he’s in the custody of the Department of Corrections on his parole violation.”
According to Selby, the investigation is still ongoing.
According to Branson Tri-Lakes News archives, Moore was brought into custody following a shooting on Dec. 6 that led to the death of Nathan Johnson, 27, of Crane.
A press release stated that Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader said at approximately 4:38 p.m. (on Dec. 6) deputies were dispatched to Blackberry Lane, on the edge of Crane, in response to a gunshot victim. Upon arrival at the scene, deputies found the gunshot victim deceased.
Stone County Detectives investigated the homicide scene and information was obtained about the shooting suspect who had left the scene. After checking numerous addresses, deputies made contact with the suspect by phone and negotiated with him to turn himself in, according to the press release.
Moore, who at the time was only identified as a 23-year-old man from Crane, was taken into custody at 8:52 p.m. on Dec. 6. Deputies then recovered the weapon and a vehicle.
According to online court documents, Moore has a return date scheduled for Jan. 27, 2021 at 9 a.m. in front of Stone County Judge Alan Blankenship.
This story is ongoing and more information will be released once made available.
This is what is wrong with people, they portray things out to be as they are not. Especially when they don't even know the whole truth! How about you add to your story the fact that Nathan had a ball bat and busted out the windows of the car and was coming after Tucker. Nathen is someone with a past history of severely harming people with or without weapons. Tucker defended himself. Stop making him out to be what he's not.
