Coordinators of the Hollister Grape and Fall Festival invite furry members of the community to put their best paw forward, for the 2022 Dogs Gone Grape pup pageant.
Dog owners will have the opportunity to show off their prized pups. Judging will be done by community members donating their spare change or currency into containers labeled for each “Paw-ticipant”. The canine receiving the largest amount in donations is the winner.
“Dogs Gone Grape is one of the highlights of the Grape & Fall Festival, and is loved by all ages,” Alice Yeager, HACC Administrative Assistant said.
Registration for the event is $20 now through Thursday, Sept. 1, and $25 thereafter. The event will take place Saturday, Oct. 8, at 11 a.m., and each participant must be checked in at the Shepherd of the Hills Humane Society booth no later than 10:30 a.m.
Participants will receive a gift bag. Proceeds will benefit Shepherd of the Hills Humane Society.
To register for the Dogs Gone Grape event, visit the Hollister Area Chamber of Commerce website at www.hollisterchamber.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.