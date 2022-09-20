* Editor’s Note: Some names of foster parents will be used and children’s names have been replaced to protect the children in the foster care system in Stone and Taney counties.
Many foster parents in the tri-lakes area say the system is flawed or some even have gone as far as to say it is broken. So why would one choose to be a foster parent? The answers are as varied as their experiences.
A number of the foster parents who spoke to the Branson Tri-Lakes News said they felt a calling to help children and to give them a loving home to feel safe at, which is something a lot of these children have never had.
“I am basically alone in the world and wanted to give and get love,” *Jill said. “We could be there for each other.”
“Growing up I didn’t have a stable home. There was violence and I never felt safe,” *Mark said. “My wife and I decided we wanted to be a safe place for kids like me. We wanted to show them there were people who could love them and be there for them.”
Some foster parents say their journey to become a foster parent started with caring for a child they knew or were related to.
“We became and continue to be foster parents, when a child we knew needed us,” *Sally said. “However, this often is not the case, as we were third party kinship. We saw close family (members) pass on caring for these kiddos. Not faulting them, but I find many people won’t take in kids they know.”
Valerie Lyons, a single foster mom in Taney County, said she knows a lot of family members who have become foster parents to care for members of their own family.
*Chris and her wife, *Mary told Branson Tri-Lakes News how they became foster parents.
“Our story is a sad one,” Chris said. “We got started because a family member got a girl pregnant and they were both on drugs, which is actually very common. They both did bad things and he went to prison and she decided that being high was more important than being a mom. She dropped the baby (girl) off on our doorstep and didn’t come back. We had to take the baby to the hospital and she had pneumonia. It was really, really bad. We had this paper that said that she (the mom) signed custody over to us but in the state of Missouri that doesn’t work.”
“So they wouldn’t treat this baby at the hospital,” *Mary said. “We kept calling her (the mom) and asking her, ‘Can you please just come, so they can treat your baby, so they can hospitalize the baby. Because the baby couldn’t breathe. But she wouldn’t. She just wouldn’t do anything.”
The couple said they were told if the hospital could call the Division of Child Services and say the baby was abandoned they would be able to treat her.
“To get her treatment, we told them to go ahead and that started our journey,” Chris said. “That is how it started for us, caring for a baby who was a member of our family.”
The baby made a full recovery from pneumonia, according to the couple and was thriving under their care.
“We had her for five years. She didn’t see her mother or her father for that entire time. She talked to her mother twice on the phone in five years,” Mary said. “Then to make a long story short, two weeks after her 5th birthday, (the mother) got an advocate out of Springfield who said you guys took this woman’s baby. You stole her and you have to give her back. She was a felon. She was a drug addict. She had no job. She was dating a felon. She tested positive for meth the morning of court, across the street at the jail that she was sitting in. She had six or seven felony charges and we went to court and they gave her back to her mom.”
Chris and Mary said they turned over the child they had loved and cared for for five years to a mother she did not know.
“We had to give her to her mom and we have never seen her again,” Mary said. “She didn’t recognize who she was, she didn’t know what was happening. She was basically given to a stranger just out of the blue for a reason and has never seen us again.”
Despite this heartbreak the couple continues to take in children who are in need of a home.
“We continue because no one was there to protect my wife when she was growing up,” Chris said. “We want to protect kids, be their voice, and offer them a safe haven to grow and excel in becoming honest and productive members of society.”
Even though their journeys are each unique and different, the reason given to why they continue being a part of the system is the same…the kids.
This is the fourth in a series of stories on the Foster Care System in Stone and Taney County by the Branson Tri-Lakes News. Look for more in future editions.
