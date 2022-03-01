Hollister City Administrator Rick Ziegenfuss and Hollister Mayor Lamar Patton and sat down to discuss the current state of city finances and the future of the city. Branson Tri-Lakes News will publish a series on this discussion.
Ziegenfuss said Hollister is financially in the best place it has been in over 20 years.
“Twenty years ago, we had $15 million in long term debt,” Zeignefuss said. “I’m not sure how we got there because our debt limit is 9 million.”
As of February 2022, Hollister now has a total cash assets of $3.3 million and no taxable debt.
“In February, we wrote a $530,000 payment. So the city’s total cash assets is $3.3 million,” Zeigenfuss said. “If I look at my finance (reports) today, it’s $3,345,246.80. Out of that, if we had to write a check today, our liquid assets are $2.5 million and debt reserve is 1 million. Now we actually have $1.8 million in all reserves. But the one we say is our checking account, kind of a thing, has $1 million. All of this was because we just have one annual certificate of participation. It’s not taxable but it’s still a payment of $530,000.”
Zeigenfuss said the city consolidated bond payments into the certificate of participation to lower its taxable debt.
The city is currently operating 26% better revenue than was budgeted thanks to the city’s conservative budgeting.
“We’re ahead of budget by 26%. When we compare it year to year, we are ahead 13% actuals to actuals,” Zeigenfuss said. “We’re 26% ahead of budget and 13% ahead, it’s because we budget very conservatively. When we perform actuals to actuals we’re at 13% and are still way ahead of budget because of our conservative budgeting.”
Zeigenfuss said the use tax and nightly rental tax have helped the city get ahead of budget.
“One of the bright spots, and there’s a couple of bright spots in there is the use tax, which is performing very well,” Zeigenfuss said. “The state of Missouri said we were losing about $6,000 a month by not having a use tax and internet sales tax. We actually were losing about $25,000 a month. The other one that’s performing very well is our nightly rental tax because of (Bass Pro Shop’s) Angler’s (Lodge). With their arrival on the scene, it has helped us very significantly in those taxes.”
The city has been able to purchase equipment without having to lease items, which has left the city with a zero debt service, according to Zeigenfuss.
“We have no equipment leases, so we’re not leasing patrol cars, we’re not leasing heavy equipment. We’re not leasing any of those types of things,” Zeigenfuss said. If your readers looked at their taxable debt for the city on their property taxes this year, they would see we had no debt service, zero. So people believe that the way cities can make money is by raising taxes, property taxes, personal property taxes and real estate taxes. The truth of the matter is the state sets those, we don’t, so we can’t just say well, we’re gonna go out and raise your property tax. Cities get 13% of property taxes, schools get 87%. So basically, cities work off of sales tax. We think that is a bargain for Hollister taxpayers and a testament to everybody that has driven used heavy equipment, suffered through some pretty low salaries and some things like that, because we’re not there anymore. So all of those things are a testament.”
Patton said the city’s financial success is due to good leadership and thinking ahead.
“It’s leadership, teamwork and partnerships. Yes, those three things,” Patton said. “First, you have to have a leader in leadership and a team that will follow the leader and row in the same direction and then you’ve got to have the partnerships including the chamber, county partnership, the schools. I mean, it’s important everybody’s rowing in the same direction, wants the same thing and that’s the key. One is not good without the other so it takes all three of them.”
For more information visit www.cityofhollister.com.
Look for the second part in the Hollister State of the City story in a future addition of the Branson Tri-Lakes News.
