On Sunday, March 5, the Branson-Hollister Rotary Club held its 3rd Annual Mini Golf Tournament at the Coral Reef Mini Golf to support the International Rotary’s Polio Plus program.
According to Branson-Hollister Rotary Mini Golf Committee Chairman Jeff Long Sunday was another successful tournament.
“We had more teams, more fun and raised more money this year,” Long told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “We are grateful to our community to help raise money for such an important program. As always it was a wonderful time teaming up with Coral Reef Mini Golf again this year. They are such a great community partner.”
The tournament hosted 62 teams and 232 players. Results from the games will be announced at the Wednesday, March 8, Branson-Hollister Rotary Club meeting.
The Branson-Hollister Rotary Club posted a thank you to their hole sponsor on their Facebook page.
“Thank you to everyone supported our Mini-Golf Tournament. we couldn’t have done it without the partnership with Coral Reef Mini-Golf,” the post read. “We had a ton of Hole Sponsors, including: Keller Williams - Jeff Reynolds, Trevor’s Concrete, Golden Corral, Matthew & Jessica Brock - Realtors, Connell Insurance - Devra Leach, Fenton & Grimwood, Signs Now, Hollister Rotary, Ball Parks of America, Branson Bank, Taney 100, IMAX, The Best Team - Karen Best, KPM, Joan Bell Insurance , Farm Bureau Insurance - Marty Whited, Lost Boys Barber Shop, Republic Services, Show Me Putters, Coral Reef, Off The Wall Billboards, Jeffrey O’Dell and Branson Tri-Lakes Newspaper.”
Long said the mini golf tournament is a fantastic family event.
“The mini golf tournament is fun for all ages,” Long said. “Some of our events are geared more to adults but this one is about coming out and having fun with your family. We had lots of kids playing Sunday, including the Cub Scout Pack 93, who the Branson-Hollister Rotary sponsors. Some of our members paid for the scouts to have teams so they could enjoy the day.”
The tournament raised a total net total of $3,500 to go toward the PolioPlus progam. The program is International Rotary’s program to help eradicate polio across the world. To learn more about PolioPlus visit www.rotary.org.
For more information on the tournament visit the Branson-Hollister Rotary on Facebook.
