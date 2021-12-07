A teacher in Reeds Spring was awarded funds to help motivate students to be active and healthy.
A Skaggs Legacy Endowment will help kids in Reeds Spring to practice healthy lifestyles. The Skaggs Foundation awarded nearly $4,500 to Reeds Spring Middle School teacher and coach Shane Corporon, according to a press release from Reeds Spring School District.
Corporon plans to build a frisbee golf course behind the school.
“I just wanted a space for kids to be able to play,” Corporon said. “This course will not only provide students with an opportunity to learn and practice healthy habits but will also provide our community with a new and fun activity that is great for all ages.”
According to the release, the Reeds Spring area is full of recreational activities on the water but lacks parks, playgrounds, and other recreational resources for the community. This project will help address that need.
Frisbee golf is similar to regular golf. Players throw a frisbee toward a metal basket and count the number of throws it takes to hit the target. Corporon plans to design a nine-hole course.
“For us to make a small contribution is a big deal,” Skaggs Foundation Board Member Nita Jayne Ayres said. “Small grants are sometimes, I feel, the most impactful.”
The release stated, the Skaggs Foundation awarded 30 endowment grants to organizations in Stone and Taney Counties to support community initiatives that improve health and wellness.
