For the sixth year, College of the Ozarks student journalists were awarded top honors by Mid-America National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.
The Mid-America NATAS held its annual competition for Student Production Awards, which was open to colleges and universities in five states: Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Arkansas, and Louisiana. C of O students from the college’s news program, “The Point”, received 12 awards in nine categories. Each category in the competition recognizes one winner and one or more honorable mentions in each category, according to a press release from C of O.
C of O won or received recognition in the following categories:
- College News Report – Serious News: “Snow Coverage” took top honors with students Junior Aric Avey and Senior Bethany French. “Remember 9/11” by Junior Abby Riffel and the Videographers of “The Point” received an Honorable Mention in this category.
- College News Report – Light News: “Making of a Musical” with Alumna Verve Reposar and Senior Alexander Olson took the win. Riffel and the videographers from “The Point” took an Honorable Mention for “Building Character”.
- College Non-Fiction Short Form: Fall 2021 Graduates Avery Reed and Nate Hawkins received Honorable Mention for their piece “Veterans of Afghanistan”.
- College Arts-Entertainment/Cultural Affairs: Seniors Sarah Best and Olson won for their piece “Artists, Actors, and Musicians”.
- College Magazine Program: Reed, Olson and Riffle won with “The Point” Christmas Edition. “Snow Hits Campus” received an Honorable Mention in this category for Avey, French and Senior Anna Ginnings.
- College Craft Talent – News: French received an Honorable Mention in this category.
- College Craft Photographer: The videographers of “The Point” won top honors.
- College Craft Editor: Olson received an Honorable Mention in this category.
- College Craft Writer: Receiving an Honorable Mention in this category was Riffle.
College of the Ozarks newsroom is overseen by Associate Professor and C of O alumna Erin Hayes. She is an award-winning journalist and former ABC news correspondent. In 2017, she was inducted into The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Silver Circle. She is a four-time recipient of the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Award and a winner of the National Sigma Delta Chi Award for Investigative Reporting. She received the National Investigative Reporters and Editors Award, three Alfred I. DuPont-Columbia Awards, and was recognized for her work during ABC News’ coverage of 9/11.
“Our journalism program at College of the Ozarks is centered on integrity, hard work, and a reverence for truth and these students are a beautiful example of that,” Hayes said in the release. “They persevered through some real challenges in the past year, and they are very deserving of this recognition. I’m so proud of them, grateful that they are my students, and grateful that they will bring their skills and integrity to the vocation of journalism.”
The awards will be presented to the winners at the Regional Emmy Awards Ceremony, which will take place on Saturday, Oct. 29 in St. Louis.
