A Reeds Spring School District custodian has earned an award for excellence.
According to a press release from the Reeds Spring School District, Carmela Roe, a middle school custodian, was awarded with the district’s December Excellence Award.
School custodians are often the first people in the building and the last to leave, stated the release.
“Anytime you see Carmela in the halls she is busy doing something, the lady never stops,” Reeds Spring paraprofessional Andi Watson said in the release.
Roe is new to the district this year. It’s clear to see that she’s quickly made an impression, stated the release.
“At the start of the school year, I was preparing to dust all the shelves in the library. After a few shelves, I noticed there wasn’t any dust,” RSMS librarian Aimee Dillon said. “Carmela had cleaned all the shelves! In all my years of teaching, I’ve never seen a custodian who works harder and does a better job!”
Roe’s co-workers said she is committed to making sure the school is as clean as possible.
“The dedication and pride she takes in doing a great job are unmatched,” RSMS teacher Jen Mayfield said. “She can be seen cleaning the tops of doors and window seals. She is always on the go cleaning something.”
Reeds Spring Excellence Awards are new this year. They replaced the former Employee of the Month and Teacher of the Month awards. The nomination process is now open to students, staff, parents, and the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.