A search is underway for a man from Springfield following a shooting incident near Shell Knob on Feb. 13, which left another Springfield man with a gunshot wound to the neck.
Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader reported in a press release that on Saturday Stone County emergency dispatch received information about a shooting that occurred on West H Highway. An unnamed male, 35, of Springfield, reported that he had been shot in the neck.
The victim met an ambulance at the intersection of H Highway and 39. As of press time the victim is in stable condition and expected to recover from his injuries. However, he was not cooperative with the sheriff’s office regarding any information about the shooting, stated the release.
Stone County Sheriff’s Detectives conducted an investigation and located the residence where the shooting occurred. A search warrant was then served at 3117 West H Highway where detectives collected evidence and investigated the scene. A witness at the scene advised detectives that the suspect shooter fled the scene right after the shooting took place, according to the release.
The shooter was identified as Anthony “Tony” Sandridge, 35, of Springfield, who has a warrant out of Barry County. Sandridge is believed to be in the Springfield area and is believed to be driving a stolen four-door silver car. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Stone County Sheriff’s Officer at 417-357-6116 or their local law enforcement agency, the release stated.
Charges are being presented to the Stone County Prosecutor for Sandridge’s involvement in the shooting. The investigation remains ongoing as of press time.
