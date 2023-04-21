The City of Hollister is inviting the public to its annual Hat-titude Ball to once again, celebrate the town’s history.
The event will be held at the Keeter Center on Friday, April 28, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. It is free, but those interested are asked to pick up tickets at City Hall or to reserve them by phone to help with the night’s planning. As the name of the event implies, hats are required to attend the event. Period dress is also recommended, if possible.
Hollister City Administrator Rick Ziegenfuss said the event is an opportunity to look back on Hollister’s history.
“The Hat-titude Ball is an opportunity to reflect back on our heritage,” Ziegenfuss said. “Long time residents that have lived through some of these events get a chance to look back and see where we came from.”
There will be live music, period themed food and guest historical speakers. For additional details or for tickets, contact City Hall at (417) 334-3262.
