The Reeds Spring School District came together to help provide food for some families during the Christmas break.
Fifty-eight Reeds Spring School District families were given extra food to help keep them fed through the two week break. The food came from the district’s annual food drive. Every building in the district participated throughout the months of November and December to provide a variety of food to be distributed. The district’s counselors helped to determine which families qualified for the assistance.
“It is always great to help out our community and give to those in need,” Reeds Spring High School Senior Leah Wyatt said. “My family has needed support at times and the community has always been there for us, so it is nice to be able to give back to those who have supported us.”
All items donated during the food drive were given to families on Thursday, Dec. 15. Members of the RSHS Student Council boxed up the food and loaded it into cars for the families.
