Malt & Barrel Brewing Company, located at 225 Cross Creek Boulevard, Suite G in Branson, will be celebrating their grand opening on Saturday, May 6.
The celebration will feature a ribbon cutting ceremony, hosted by the Hollister Area Chamber of Commerce, at 12 p.m. Festivities for the grand opening will begin at 10 a.m. Club members from the Homebrew ZOO - Zymurgists of the Ozarks will be there, showcasing live homebrewing demonstrations.
There will be live music performed by local musicians and the brewery will be tapping the first keg of their very own beer during the celebration. Festivities will begin at 10 a.m. and last through 10 p.m.
Owners Micah and Holly Neal hosted a soft opening of the brewery in March, and have since added live music, Paint and Sip events, collaborative puzzles and more.
For information about Malt & Barrel Brewing Company and its grand opening, visit www.maltandbarrelbrewing.com or the company’s page on Facebook.
