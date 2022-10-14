Chemistry lessons are tackling real world problems in Reeds Spring High School.
The school is having its chemistry students attempt to find new uses for old plastic water bottles.
“Basically what we’re doing is taking plastic water bottles that we collect from around the school in a recycling bin and then we melt it down with cooking oil and borax laundry detergent,” junior Marrin McKoy said.
This process breaks down the polymer in the water bottle into pieces, according to Reeds Spring High School chemistry teacher Richard White. After the mixture cools, it makes clay which White believes is biodegradable.
“When you throw plastic away, there really is no away, it just gets moved to a landfill,” White said. “Then it just breaks down into small pieces and ends up in the ocean and in the food chain.”
White has his students take the clay and turn it into objects by molding it.
“I made a paintbrush cup and a little box,” junior Mary Sellers said.
“Mr. White said I could make anything I wanted, so I got to make a dragon!” McKoy said.
White said students enjoy the hands-on nature of this process and he feels it motivates them.
“The engagement just goes sky high and the students really enjoy that,” White said. “If you can make it relevant, you get way more work and creativity out of them.”
White believes this project may be the first of its kind. He said he has not found any other scientific study that breaks down water bottles with cooking oil and laundry detergent.
