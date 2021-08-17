The Taney County Sheriff’s Department recently entered into an interagency agreement with the Combined Ozark Multi-Jurisdictional Eradication Team, also known as COMET.
The agreement was approved by the Taney County Commission at the meeting on Monday, July 19.
According to their interagency agreements with various cities, COMET’S primary duties are as follows:
-To conduct covert and overt narcotics investigations on individuals and organizations engaged in illegal drug related activities;
-To establish liaisons with the respective state and federal prosecutors for legal advice encouragement of vigorous prosecution of Task Force investigations;
-To develop and maintain an intelligence database on the trafficking of narcotics and dangerous drugs and other related criminal activities;
-To establish liaisons with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies in southwest Missouri to better coordinate drug investigations and disseminate drug related intelligence
“COMET is the drug task force that serves the southwest Missouri area,” Taney County Sheriff Brad Daniels said. “Years ago the sheriff’s department was involved with COMET, we were members of the task force. For whatever reason it was elected to no longer be involved, but we just joined back up with them.”
Daniels said COMET provides the county with multiple services, allowing the sheriff’s department flexibility in dealing with the county’s drug problems.. Daniels said the biggest benefit is the additional manpower.
“They have manpower resources that are available to us at a very small cost. If we’re doing a search warrant or something that we don’t have enough staffing to cover, we call them and they’ll come down and provide assistance,” Daniels said. “Our guys can go help them in another county, which really is good because our guys can gain knowledge from working with the other task force members that have been doing it for quite a while.”
In the agreement, the county could exchange services rather than paying a fee, however Daniels said they are just paying the cost. Daniels said he has been with the county for 20 years, and the program has been around since he started.
“We can provide them with a task force officer, in lieu of paying a fee, but we’ve got enough drug problems in the area, I’m not willing to give up my investigators,” Daniels said. “The fee’s relatively small, especially when you’re comparing that to the cost of an officer, so the county pays them for providing that.
“We started using it (be)cause there’s a drug problem in the county, that’s not a secret. But initially early on we had a task force officer assigned to the task force, and they spent a lot of time working in other counties. I can’t speak for the previous administration, but I think they felt their money would be better spent if the investigator, instead of working in other counties, if they were working here full time.”
For more information visit the Taney County Sheriff’s page at taneycounty.org.
