The Taney County Health Department hosted a Health Prioritization Meeting on Wednesday, May 11, to discuss the Community Health Assessment.
TCHD Community Development Specialist Jamie Orlando told Branson Tri-Lakes News the meeting and assessment are critical tools to determine the health needs of the community.
“Every three years, the TCHD and community partners utilize a tool called the Community Health Assessment. This assessment is a framework for conducting strategic planning. It helps to understand the current health status of the community, identifies where there is room for improvement, and creates an action plan for improvement,” Orlando said. “(The) TCHD and community partners gathered for the Health Prioritization meeting. The goal of this meeting was to review preliminary data gathered through the assessment process and choose Community Health Priorities based on this information.”
Seven needs were identified during the meeting from the assessment.
“After gathering information from community surveys, partner interviews, partner surveys, and existing information about the community, seven concepts emerged as the most prominent themes,” Orlando said. “These included substance use, obtainable housing, mental health, childhood abuse and neglect, the local workforce, unity and collaboration, and the presence of diverging health experiences.”
At the meeting, information was shared on each of the issues and the group then voted on what they thought were the top priorities for the TCHD to focus on.
“Information was presented to the group on each of these themes. The group discussed how these themes are intertwined and impact each other. The group also discussed some of the root causes associated with the identified priorities,” Orlando said. “The group voted on their top priorities and selected Housing, Substance Use, and Mental Health.”
The TCHD will be creating an action plan to help address these prioritized issues.
“Over the next three months, TCHD and community partners will be researching methods for action steps on these three health priorities” Orlando said. “Meetings for developing action plans are scheduled for September.”
For more information visit www.taneycohealth.org.
