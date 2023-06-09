College of the Ozarks will host its 34th Annual Honor America Celebration on the college campus on Sunday, June 25.
The public is invited to attend the free event and are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs for a picnic on the grounds. The fireworks display will take place at sunset. The schedule of events is as follows.
At 6 p.m. — Festivities Begin
There will be food available from Parlor Doughnuts, Weber’s Blazin’ Cattle, and London Calling. Other refreshments for sale will include fresh-squeezed lemonade, old fashioned sodas, and student-made products. Food service closes promptly at 8:30 p.m. for the patriotic program.
Children’s activities will include face painting, bounce houses, basketball, and a craft area where guests can make thank-you cards for veterans.
Musical acts take the stage and feature some of the area’s best acts. Featured entertainment will include the music of The Hunt Family Band, Jason Pritchett, and Aftershock, 135th Army Band.
At 8:45 p.m. — The patriotic program will begin, featuring the Hard Work U. Concert Band, which will perform a patriotic program and provide the musical backdrop for the fireworks display that concludes the event.
For more information, visit www.cofo.edu.
